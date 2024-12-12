Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.05 and traded as low as $7.74. Sprott Lithium Miners ETF shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 17,755 shares.

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Lithium Miners ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.31% of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Sprott Lithium Miners ETF

The Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (LITP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Lithium Miners index. The fund aims to support the worldwide clean energy transition by tracking an index of global companies in the lithium industry. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

