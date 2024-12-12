Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,488 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,268,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,968,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 13,948.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 284,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 282,728 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,274,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.61.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $25.40 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.50%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.