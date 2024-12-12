Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.50 and traded as high as $20.66. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 122,040 shares trading hands.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0832 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 382.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,305,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,140 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,425,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,858,000 after buying an additional 664,391 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 928,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 469,777 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,386.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 345,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 322,633 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 986,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,746,000 after purchasing an additional 181,473 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

