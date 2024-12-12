Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.50 and traded as high as $20.66. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 122,040 shares trading hands.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0832 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
