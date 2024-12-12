New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.3% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 13,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.42.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.3 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $230.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.05 and a 1-year high of $231.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

