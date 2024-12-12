Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,005 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 21.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BZ stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. Kanzhun Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

