HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 45,695 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,695 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,246,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,921,000 after purchasing an additional 77,983 shares during the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 62,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000.

BATS:PFEB opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $802.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

