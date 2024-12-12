Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.13 Million Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITCI. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of ITCI opened at $83.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average of $76.52. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -96.41 and a beta of 0.95. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $58.92 and a one year high of $93.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ITCI

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $4,375,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at $91,834,228.20. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Halstead sold 22,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $2,038,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.