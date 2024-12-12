Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.6% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,466,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,091,909,000 after buying an additional 289,532 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,973,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,917,906,000 after buying an additional 1,329,150 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,921,080,000 after buying an additional 38,949,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,883,977 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,161,579,000 after acquiring an additional 464,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.42.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $230.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.05 and a 1 year high of $231.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

