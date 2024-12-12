Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,610.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,278 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 91.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at $7,572,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 147.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at $4,245,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

CVCO stock opened at $497.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $461.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.70. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.56 and a 12-month high of $544.08. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.58. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $507.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cavco Industries news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.23, for a total transaction of $51,223.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 981 shares in the company, valued at $502,497.63. The trade was a 9.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia Sze sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.31, for a total value of $62,913.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,056.16. This represents a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 350 shares of company stock valued at $171,472. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $422.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush downgraded Cavco Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.