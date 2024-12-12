Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.85 and traded as low as $14.51. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 550 shares traded.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This is a boost from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

