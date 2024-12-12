Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 11,280 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,280 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESAB by 6.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,196,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,512,000 after purchasing an additional 127,714 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in ESAB by 33.5% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,081,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,989,000 after acquiring an additional 271,459 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in ESAB by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 749,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,706,000 after acquiring an additional 59,447 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in ESAB by 5.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 531,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after acquiring an additional 27,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ESAB by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $531,877.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $630,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,125. This represents a 30.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,418 shares of company stock worth $8,431,773 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESAB. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $138.00) on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of ESAB from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut shares of ESAB from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ESAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $128.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.29. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34. ESAB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.92.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $673.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.50 million. ESAB had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

