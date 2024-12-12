iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP) Stock Price Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.64 and traded as low as $28.78. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF shares last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 6,135 shares.

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $33.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.64.

Get iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF by 80.6% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF

The iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (ICOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-capitalization weighted index composed of stocks of copper and metal ore mining companies globally. Stocks are quantitatively screened to identify stocks with significant revenue tied to this space ICOP was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.