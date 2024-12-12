Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 9,276 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,276 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Insider Activity

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 5,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $74,661.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 178,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,553.49. The trade was a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 35.68 and a quick ratio of 35.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $16.35.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 127.41%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

