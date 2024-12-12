HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 282,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,857 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PR. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Permian Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Permian Resources by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Permian Resources by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Permian Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PR opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $18.28.

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

PR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.93.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

