AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 2.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 10.0% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 227.9% during the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 414,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 288,347 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.0% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 591,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 53,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.47. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 42.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dec 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

