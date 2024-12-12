Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.07% of Selective Insurance Group worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,468,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,949,000 after acquiring an additional 62,699 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 988,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,783,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,956,000 after buying an additional 21,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 717,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,984,000 after buying an additional 101,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $130,024.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,759.06. This represents a 8.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SIGI opened at $96.14 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.01.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.29). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.14.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

