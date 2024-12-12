Vestor Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vestor Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 327,206 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 43,882 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.8% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $60,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.3 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $230.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.98 and its 200-day moving average is $188.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.05 and a 1 year high of $231.20. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

