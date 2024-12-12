HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 20,058 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,058 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 108,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 223,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO stock opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0859 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

