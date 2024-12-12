iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Stock Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2024

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOAGet Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.85 and traded as high as $51.85. iShares AAA CLO Active ETF shares last traded at $51.82, with a volume of 76,456 shares changing hands.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.85.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.2605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOA. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF in the second quarter worth $7,205,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the second quarter worth about $544,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,138,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $973,000.

About iShares AAA CLO Active ETF

(Get Free Report)

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares AAA CLO Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.