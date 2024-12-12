iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Stock Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.85 and traded as high as $51.85. iShares AAA CLO Active ETF shares last traded at $51.82, with a volume of 76,456 shares changing hands.
iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.85.
iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.2605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares AAA CLO Active ETF
The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
