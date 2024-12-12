iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Stock Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.85 and traded as high as $51.85. iShares AAA CLO Active ETF shares last traded at $51.82, with a volume of 76,456 shares changing hands.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.85.

Get iShares AAA CLO Active ETF alerts:

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.2605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares AAA CLO Active ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOA. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF in the second quarter worth $7,205,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the second quarter worth about $544,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,138,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $973,000.

(Get Free Report)

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares AAA CLO Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.