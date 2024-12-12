Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.76 and traded as low as $21.92. Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF shares last traded at $22.67, with a volume of 75,918 shares traded.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 71,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank boosted its position in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,270 shares during the period.

About Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small cap uranium miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the uranium mining and uranium industry. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

