Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE MO opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $58.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 233.80% and a net margin of 42.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

