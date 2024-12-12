First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and traded as high as $14.78. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 146,398 shares traded.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%.

In related news, insider James A. Bowen bought 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $66,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,224. This represents a 3.67 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,878,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 349,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 228,860 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 1,452.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 225,426 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,776,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund during the second quarter worth $1,201,000.

