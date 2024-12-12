First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and traded as high as $14.78. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 146,398 shares traded.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,878,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 349,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 228,860 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 1,452.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 225,426 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,776,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund during the second quarter worth $1,201,000.
