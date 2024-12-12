Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 124.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $71,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1,159.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,224,539.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,222.72. This trade represents a 61.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Liberty Global stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

