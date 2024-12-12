Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 1,035.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,979 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,053,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,111,000 after buying an additional 7,177,687 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8,471.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611,160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $73,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $44,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,565,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,171 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ZI shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck acquired 492,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $5,048,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,280,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,875,135.25. This trade represents a 4.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $53,926.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,435.59. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

ZI stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.12, a P/E/G ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.02. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

