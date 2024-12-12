FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.41 and traded as high as $27.67. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December shares last traded at $27.61, with a volume of 15,355 shares.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

