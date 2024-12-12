FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.41 and traded as high as $27.67. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December shares last traded at $27.61, with a volume of 15,355 shares.
FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41.
FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Company Profile
The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.