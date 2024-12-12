Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 590.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,655 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,758,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $28,242,361.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 482,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,742,252.98. This represents a 78.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. The trade was a 11.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,960,748 shares of company stock valued at $415,523,316. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $15.94 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 159.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.77.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

