Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,050 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,267,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 221.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,303,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,436 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 395.6% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,364,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,665 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at about $15,801,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,291,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $640.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.50 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $28,500.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,477.70. This represents a 45.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.24.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

