TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.10 and traded as high as $36.36. TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF shares last traded at $36.30, with a volume of 2,633 shares changing hands.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.10. The company has a market cap of $7.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF stock. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned 4.52% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (JANZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

