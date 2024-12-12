HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,276 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Range Resources worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 6,451,726 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $216,326,000 after buying an additional 93,782 shares during the period. KGH Ltd boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 6,080,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $203,862,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in Range Resources by 114.9% in the third quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 2,660,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,200 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $78,223,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,017,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,065,000 after purchasing an additional 92,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $35.98 on Thursday. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $615.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group raised Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Range Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays raised Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Range Resources from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $399,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,121.50. This trade represents a 56.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G. Griffie bought 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.46 per share, for a total transaction of $40,111.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $186,274.66. This trade represents a 27.44 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

