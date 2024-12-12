Monarch Blue Chips Core Index ETF (BATS:MBCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Monarch Blue Chips Core Index ETF (BATS:MBCC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.83 and traded as high as $36.34. Monarch Blue Chips Core Index ETF shares last traded at $36.18, with a volume of 37,131 shares traded.

Monarch Blue Chips Core Index ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $33.83. The company has a market cap of $101.30 million, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Monarch Blue Chips Core Index ETF Company Profile

The Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (MBCC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kingsview Blue Chips Core index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies selected from the S&P 500 Index that are perceived to be fundamentally sound. MBCC was launched on Mar 23, 2021 and is managed by Monarch.

