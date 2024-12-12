AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.74 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 16.63 ($0.21). AUTO1 Group shares last traded at GBX 16.59 ($0.21), with a volume of 73,384 shares changing hands.
AUTO1 Group Trading Up 1.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.50, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
About AUTO1 Group
AUTO1 Group SE operates a digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to professional car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to consumers.
