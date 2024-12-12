iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.83 and traded as high as $35.52. iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF shares last traded at $35.27, with a volume of 11,417 shares traded.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $86.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,542,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $620,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 78.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected by multiple factors. SVAL was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

