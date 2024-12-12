TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.67 and traded as high as $31.53. TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF shares last traded at $31.53, with a volume of 525 shares changing hands.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67. The company has a market cap of $5.04 million, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.73.
About TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF
The TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (MAYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.
