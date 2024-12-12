Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.68 and traded as high as $28.35. Aptus Defined Risk ETF shares last traded at $28.32, with a volume of 229,532 shares trading hands.

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $560.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 507.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38,586 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 372,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 39,807 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 887,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 110,638 shares during the period.

About Aptus Defined Risk ETF

The Aptus Defined Risk ETF (DRSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that combines US corporate bond exposure with an overlay of call options on US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DRSK was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Aptus.

