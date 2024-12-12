Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 368.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 238,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,851 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 19.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $251.39 on Thursday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $175.30 and a twelve month high of $255.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.09.

Elbit Systems Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Read Our Latest Report on Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.