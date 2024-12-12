Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,036 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.24.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at $8,615,217.06. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $152,393.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,795.09. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,699 shares of company stock valued at $757,356. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

