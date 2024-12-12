BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.55 ($0.87) and traded as high as GBX 68.80 ($0.88). BioPharma Credit shares last traded at GBX 68.80 ($0.88), with a volume of 8,808 shares changing hands.
BioPharma Credit Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 68.55. The company has a market capitalization of £942.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1,146.67 and a beta of 0.22.
BioPharma Credit Company Profile
BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. BioPharma Credit PLC was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
