Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 203,400 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the November 15th total of 351,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 615,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

