FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.80 and traded as high as $38.45. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March shares last traded at $38.43, with a volume of 6,616 shares.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $380.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average is $36.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

