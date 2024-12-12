Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,057 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 53.6% during the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 80,650 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1,894.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 6.3% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 48.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $31.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

