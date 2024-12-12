Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.43 and traded as high as $62.19. Motley Fool 100 Index ETF shares last traded at $62.16, with a volume of 115,304 shares.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $956.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF stock. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

About Motley Fool 100 Index ETF

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool 100 index. The fund tracks an index of 100 of the largest US companies identified by any of the Motley Fool publications, including the top companies in the Motley Fool IQ Database. TMFC was launched on Jan 29, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

