iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.13 and traded as high as $25.30. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF shares last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 72,739 shares traded.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029. IBMR was launched on May 9, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.