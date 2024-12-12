Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.53 and traded as high as $21.03. Fidelity Digital Health ETF shares last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 1,127 shares changing hands.

Fidelity Digital Health ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.21.

About Fidelity Digital Health ETF

The Fidelity Digital Health ETF (FDHT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Digital Health index, a market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies involved in digital health technologies. FDHT was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

