Centiva Capital LP Sells 30,191 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 66.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,191 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 891,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after buying an additional 184,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,309,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,714,000 after acquiring an additional 141,638 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 30.3% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 725,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 168,667 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 916,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 523,120 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

NYSE TGNA opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.52.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $806.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.67%.

In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,718.80. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

