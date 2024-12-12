Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $795,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 50.4% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSN opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.16. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $66.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $1,428,721.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,409.27. The trade was a 58.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,048. This trade represents a 35.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955 in the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

