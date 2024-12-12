Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.87 and traded as high as $35.75. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April shares last traded at $35.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Barclays PLC owned 2.93% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (XDAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

