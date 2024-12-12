ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Short Interest Up 71.2% in November

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 484,900 shares, a growth of 71.2% from the November 15th total of 283,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABVX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 82.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 45.8% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 257,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 80,807 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 316,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 198,225 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 28.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 119,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABVX opened at $7.94 on Thursday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABVX. Citizens Jmp upgraded ABIVAX Société Anonyme to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

