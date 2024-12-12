Centiva Capital LP Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Centiva Capital LP grew its position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 186.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter worth $174,000. Seldon Capital LP bought a new position in TaskUs during the third quarter worth $5,393,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in TaskUs by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 396,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 42,750 shares during the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TaskUs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

TaskUs Stock Performance

NASDAQ TASK opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TaskUs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

Further Reading

