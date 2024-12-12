Centiva Capital LP Has $230,000 Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,597 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Marcus were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Marcus by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 294,593 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 497,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 46,891 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marcus by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 183,909 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Marcus by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 231,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 60,921 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Marcus by 9.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.27 million, a PE ratio of -65.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Marcus Co. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $23.16.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is -82.35%.

MCS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Marcus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Report on Marcus

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $178,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 186,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,711.35. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

(Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.