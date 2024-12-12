Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Short Interest Update

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 2,213.3% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adagene in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Adagene Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adagene

Shares of NASDAQ ADAG opened at $2.12 on Thursday. Adagene has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adagene stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. 9.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adagene Company Profile

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a masked fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical development for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid tumors.

See Also

